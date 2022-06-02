Jaggesh-Santhosh Ananddram’s Raghavendra Stores release date out  

By Express News Service

Jaggesh-Santhosh Ananddram’s Raghavendra Stores, produced by Hombale Films, gets a release date. “Get ready for a delicious meal coming your way from Aug 5, 2022,” announced the production house. The film will be released on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi.

A still from the film Raghavendra Stores

The film, which brings together Jaggesh and director Santhosh Ananddram for the first time, is billed to be a comedy entertainer. The recently-released teaser reveals that the actor plays a bachelor cook in his 40s. The film also features Shweta Srivastava as the female lead.

The actor, in his previous interview, said that the audience will surely give him a bigger space in their hearts after seeing Raghavendra Stores. He had also said the story mirrors the family issues in the society and will entertain audiences of all ages. The film was shot in many locations in Karnataka. The film has Ajaneesh B Loknath and Sreesha Kuduvalli handling the music and cinematography respectively.