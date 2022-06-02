STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ra Ra Rakkamma soon to garner 50 million views

The song, written by director Anup Bhandari and music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, had clocked over 2.5 million views in just one day of its release.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ra Ra Rakkama . (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona has become an instant chartbuster. The peppy song, featuring Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, was released on May 23 and has set a trend online. Acors including Ashika Ranganath, Vaishnavi, Arun Sagar, Chandan Shetty, Manju Pavagada, and Nishvika among many others have come up with their version of the ‘hook step’, which is trending on social media platforms.

The song, written by director Anup Bhandari and music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, had clocked over 2.5 million views in just one day of its release. The song has garnered a collective view of over 35 million views across social media platforms and is declared a chartbuster.

Ra Ra Rakkama was released in over 5 languages. It is expected to touch over 50 million views this week. Vikrant Rona, produced by Manjunath Gowda in association with Alankar Pandian, will also be released in 3D. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

