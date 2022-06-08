‘Fans would love to see Rajinikanth  Sir and  me together  on screen’: Shivarajkumar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Shivarajkumar has been approached for Rajinikanth’s upcoming project with director Nelson. It was said Nelson met Shivanna to discuss the project in Bengaluru. Now, the Century Star confirms to CE that he is part of Rajinikanth’s film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169.

Shivarajkumar says that he liked the script and is happy to share the screen with Rajinikanth.

“It’s a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I’m glad that this project has made it possible for me. He knows me from my childhood, and I share a special bond with the senior actor. Irrespective of the role, I’m glad to be part of this film. I’m sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen,” says Shivanna.

“As far as I know, the team is planning to begin filming in August. In all likelihood, my portions with Rajini Sir will be shot either in Bengaluru or Mysore in September,” Shivanna says.

The actor, who is busy shooting for the 125th film, Vedha, will next be joining hands with Yogaraj Bhat. The muhurat of the film will be held in June. He will then shoot for Sachin Ravi’s directorial project, which is based on the Hindu mythical character Ashwatthama.

Apart from films, Shivanna is enjoying being the judge of a popular dance reality show. “I love dancing, and it is very enthusiastic and exciting to watch young and talented dancers shaking a leg to my songs,” he signs off.