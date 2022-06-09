STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check out Sapthami Gowda’s first look from Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara'

The film depicts a human-nature conflict set in a mystical forest.

Published: 09th June 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 12:51 PM

Actor Sapthami Gowda.

By Express News Service

Team Kantara has revealed the first look of Sapthami Gowda's, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film is set in the 1990s and has Sapthami playing Leela, a forest guard.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty shares that she is not a cliche heroine. “Her role is very crucial in the film, and she has played her part very well.” Sapthami made her debut with Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

The film depicts a human-nature conflict set in a mystical forest. With Rishab Shetty also playing the lead, the film also features Kishore, Pramod Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal characters.

Kantara’s music by Ajaneesh Lokanth and cinematography by Aravind S Kashyap.

The film, which is being produced by KGF producer, Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, is all set to hit theatres on September 30.

