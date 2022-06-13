STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay’s gangster drama Head Bush gets a release date

Dhananjay’s home production house Daali Pictures is backing Head Bush in association with Somanna Talkies. The project will be distributed by KRG Studios.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:15 AM

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The Dhananjay-starrer Head Bush is scheduled to hit screens on October 21. Directed by Shoonya, the film is a gangster drama based on MP Jayaraj, the first underworld don from Bengaluru.

Charan Raj is scoring the music for the film, which has Paayal Rajput making her Kannada debut. The film has an ensemble cast including the likes of Crazy Star Ravichandran, Loose Mada-fame Yogi, Raghu Mukherjee, Vasishta N Simha, and Balu Nagendra.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay has a slew of releases lined up. He will next be seen in Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee, which is slated for release on July 1. Dhananjay also has Monsoon Raaga, directed by S Ravindranath, and Kushal Gowda’s Once Upon a time in Jamaliguda, scheduled for release on August 12 and September 9, respectively.

