777 Charlie weekend box office collection: Rakshit Shetty’s film makes Rs 27 crore

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

777 Charlie, which was released in a record number of theatres on June 10, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The film, starring Rakshit Shetty and a dog named Charlie, has approximately earned over 27 crores worldwide. The film, which explores the human-animal bond, is packed with emotions and looks like Charlie and Rakshit Shetty have won many hearts. Director Kiranraj, who is happy with the outcome, says that the five years of their hard work have finally paid off.

“Leave alone the box office number aside. I am glad the film is doing well because of the family audience — even on Monday. Also, the Telugu distributors are happy with 777 Charlie’s weekend performance. They are expecting it to do well this week too. Despite the release of three Malayalam films in Kerala, the film is doing well in God’s own country. There’s a good response from Tamil Nadu as well. In Pune, both Kannada and Hindi versions are doing great.”

The digital rights of the film’s Kannada version was sold to Voot, and the director says there is a growing demand for the rights of the other versions of the film. When asked whether a sequel to 777 Charlie is on cards, he says, “Right now, I don’t have such plans.

However, a sequel to 777 Charlie can be done anytime. Right now, I have a few other scripts ready. I will work on them once I am completely out of 777 Charlie.” 777 Charlie, produced under Paramvah Studios banner, also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Bobby Simha in prominent roles. It has music by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.