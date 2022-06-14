STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

777 Charlie weekend box office collection: Rakshit Shetty’s film makes Rs 27 crore

Director Kiranraj is overwhelmed by the tremendous response to his latest directorial venture.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 777 Charlie. (File Photo)

A still from 777 Charlie. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

777 Charlie, which was released in a record number of theatres on June 10,  has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The film, starring Rakshit Shetty and a dog named Charlie, has approximately earned over 27 crores worldwide. The film, which explores the human-animal bond, is packed with emotions and looks like Charlie and Rakshit Shetty have won many hearts. Director Kiranraj, who is happy with the outcome, says that the five years of their hard work have finally paid off.

“Leave alone the box office number aside. I am glad the film is doing well because of the family audience — even on Monday. Also, the Telugu distributors are happy with 777 Charlie’s weekend performance. They are expecting it to do well this week too. Despite the release of three Malayalam films in Kerala, the film is doing well in God’s own country. There’s a good response from Tamil Nadu as well. In Pune, both Kannada and Hindi versions are doing great.”

The digital rights of the film’s Kannada version was sold to Voot, and the director says there is a growing demand for the rights of the other versions of the film. When asked whether a sequel to 777 Charlie is on cards, he says, “Right now, I don’t have such plans.

However, a sequel to 777 Charlie can be done anytime. Right now, I have a few other scripts ready. I will work on them once I am completely out of 777 Charlie.” 777 Charlie, produced under Paramvah Studios banner, also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Bobby Simha in prominent roles. It has music by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty Movie Malayalam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp