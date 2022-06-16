It is difficult to score music for comedy films: Vasuki Vaibhav

By Express News Service

Harikathe Alla Girikathe will reunite the composer-filmmaker duo of Vasuki Vaibhav and Rishab Shetty for the first time since Sarkari Hi. Pra Shale. The comic caper helmed by Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh has Rishab not just starring in it but also doubling up as the executive producer for Sandesh Production.

Vasuki, who has known Rishab right from his Kirik Party days, feels that working with such a multifaceted personality is itself a joy. “Apart from Rishab’s unique directorial and acting skills, he is a person who often lights up the atmosphere and has everyone in splits. That flavour reflects in this film too,” says Vasuki ahead of the film’s release on June 23. “In the case of HKGK, I joined the team only after the shooting was wrapped up. This was a different experience too,” he adds.

The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday, and one of the highlights was definitely the soundtrack by Vasuki Vaibhave, The album has lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, Satya Prakash, Trilok Vikram, and Kalyan. The two singles from the film -- Jr. Monalisa and Bawarachi have become popular tracks.

Known to bring a strong emotional connection to his music, Vasuki shares that it is difficult to score music for comedy subjects. “Unlike emotional or action films, you can’t just fill in music for comedy plots. That way HKGK was a challenge to me. However, inputs from the directors helped me do justice to the story. It was also a challenge to compose music for a film, which has already been shot. I had to frame the songs according to the visuals, and it was a different experience,” he adds.

Vasuki shares his favourite song from HKGK is the climax track. “The song sung by Tamil singer Pradeep Kumar is very close to my heart,” he says. Known for films like Ondalla Eradalla, Churi Katte, French Biriyani, and Badava Rascal, Vasuki believes that it is the variety in his discography that helped him become versatile. “I feel content and happy with what is coming my way, and I’m glad people have opened their hearts to different genres,” he signs off.