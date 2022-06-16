STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Made in China was initially written for OTT:  Preetham Tegginamane

The cinematographer-turned-director wanted to try something unique in his first feature outing.

Published: 16th June 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nagabhushana and Priyanka Thimmesh. (File Photo)

Nagabhushana and Priyanka Thimmesh. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

S Seems like actor Nagabhushana is still to come out of the pandemic lockdown. Similar to his previous film, Ikkat, his upcoming film, Made in China, too was a special project. Director  PreethamTegginamane has helmed this ‘virtually made’ film that also stars Priyanka Thimmesh.

The cinematographer-turned-director wanted to try something unique in his first feature outing. He has picked up a subject on the lockdown and followed the experimental ‘virtual’ format. “I was inspired by the English film Searching, and also C U Soon made in Malayalam. Both these films were screen-based, and the entire narrative progresses through digital communication, which I thought was unique. I initially planned to make it as a short film. However, during the process of writing, we felt that this could be made into a full-length feature,” says Preetham, who has earlier worked as the cinematographer in films like Ayogya and Ratna Manjari.

Talking about the thought behind the title, Preetham says, “According to the story, Nagabhushana plays a character residing in China, who is in constant communication with his pregnant wife (Priyanka Thimmesh). Also, there was a conspiracy theory that Corona was manufactured in China. Moreover, we felt that Made in China was a catchy title, and we decided to go with it.”

The film is narrated through digital screens and required extensive VFX work. So, what is it about Made in China that will bring the audience into the theatres? “This is something I am yet to experience with the audience. Secondly, we considered this for OTT, and we had brought this into our writing pattern. However, our producer felt that it should be experienced in the theatres,” he says. Backed by TR Chandrashekhar and Nanda Kishore for Crystal Paark Cinemas, Made in China also has Ashwin Rao Pallaki, Ravi Bhatt, and Aruna Balraj playing pivotal characters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagabhushana lockdown Priyanka Thimmesh
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp