Made in China was initially written for OTT:  Preetham Tegginamane

By Express News Service

S Seems like actor Nagabhushana is still to come out of the pandemic lockdown. Similar to his previous film, Ikkat, his upcoming film, Made in China, too was a special project. Director PreethamTegginamane has helmed this ‘virtually made’ film that also stars Priyanka Thimmesh.

The cinematographer-turned-director wanted to try something unique in his first feature outing. He has picked up a subject on the lockdown and followed the experimental ‘virtual’ format. “I was inspired by the English film Searching, and also C U Soon made in Malayalam. Both these films were screen-based, and the entire narrative progresses through digital communication, which I thought was unique. I initially planned to make it as a short film. However, during the process of writing, we felt that this could be made into a full-length feature,” says Preetham, who has earlier worked as the cinematographer in films like Ayogya and Ratna Manjari.

Talking about the thought behind the title, Preetham says, “According to the story, Nagabhushana plays a character residing in China, who is in constant communication with his pregnant wife (Priyanka Thimmesh). Also, there was a conspiracy theory that Corona was manufactured in China. Moreover, we felt that Made in China was a catchy title, and we decided to go with it.”

The film is narrated through digital screens and required extensive VFX work. So, what is it about Made in China that will bring the audience into the theatres? “This is something I am yet to experience with the audience. Secondly, we considered this for OTT, and we had brought this into our writing pattern. However, our producer felt that it should be experienced in the theatres,” he says. Backed by TR Chandrashekhar and Nanda Kishore for Crystal Paark Cinemas, Made in China also has Ashwin Rao Pallaki, Ravi Bhatt, and Aruna Balraj playing pivotal characters.