It’s a proud moment for me to direct Ravichandran’s son Vikram, says director Sahana Murthy

Trivikrama is set to be the launch pad for actor Ravichandran’s second son, Vikram, who will be making his debut as a full-fledged hero. Calling this a “huge responsibility” Sahana Murthy says, “To me, launching the son of a star-like Ravichandran is a proud moment. Having said that, Vikram did not bring that baggage onto the sets. He came with a clean slate, and has stayed honest and true to the subject.” With a grand pre-release function planned on Sunday ahead of the film’s release on June 24, Sahana Murthy says, “This pre-release function is going to be a starry affair, with the who’s who of Sandalwood set to grace the event.

Akanksha Sharma and Vikram Ravichandran

Sahana Murthy, who previously helmed Rose and Mass Leader, describes Trivikrama as a romantic drama with a blend of mass and class elements. “This is a story of a tough hero and an innocent girl. How these two contrasting characters fall in love, and how they get the approval of their families is the journey of Trivikrama,” he explains.

Sahana Murthy points out at an interesting anecdote surrounding the biggest names of Sandalwood and Trivikrama. “Ravi sir just heard the one-liner of Trivikrama. The first full-fledged interaction Vikram and I had regarding Trivikrama was with Shivarajkumar and the late Puneeth Rajkumar. They both heard the story, and said, it was an apt subject to begin with. Ravi sir is waiting to watch the film starring his son on the first day first show in theatres,” he says.

Talking about Vikram, Sahana Murthy says, “There are a few scenes in which people might feel the presence of Ravichandran himself. He is a good dancer and has a good grip on comedy and emotions.”

The director says that apart from the glitz and glam of Crazy Star’s films, he always liked the importance the heroines get in them. “It’s something that I’ve even tried to implement in my film too. Akanksha Sharma, who plays the female lead, has a big role to play and is not just playing a run-of-the-mill character.” Trivikrama, produced by Somanna under the Gowri Entertainments banner, has Arjun Janya scoring the music, and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the cinematography.