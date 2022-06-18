STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Padaki collaborates with KRG Studios for a gangster drama

The film titled Uttarakaanda is set in North Karnataka, and will go on floors in January 2023

Published: 18th June 2022

By Express News Service

KRG Studios, the makers of director Rohit Padaki’s Ratnan Prapancha, are collaborating with the director once again for a film, titled Uttarakaanda. Jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, Uttarakaanda is billed to be about gangsters from the lands of the North. The makers, who have announced the title and the director, plan to take the project on floors from January 2023.

Interestingly, Rohit Padaki’s previous film too was shot in North Karnataka. Hoysala, the production house’s second venture with Dhananjay, is also set in Belagavi.

While the Uttarakaanda team are yet to finalise the lead cast, they have zeroed in on the technical crew. Accordingly, Charan Raj, Swamy, Deepu S Kumar, and Vishwas will handle the music, cinematography, editing, and artwork, respectively.

