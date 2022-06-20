Vinod Prabhakar in and as Maadeva

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Naveen Reddy B, who marked his directorial debut with Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Khaki, is now getting ready to helm his second project, which has Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role. Titled Maadeva, the project was launched today. Sharing a few still pictures with CE, Naveen opens up about the film.

“I have come up with an emotional drama with elements of mass for Vinod Prabhakar, who plays the titular role Maadeva. The entire story is set in the 80s, and it happens in the backdrop of a jail and a train,” he says.

The film will go on the floors on July 21 and will be shot in Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Hyderabad. Cinematography Balakrishna Thota, who has previously assisted Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar, is part of the project. Praddyottan will be scoring music for the film, which is produced by producer Gayathri R’Halale.

The makers are yet to rope in an actor for the female lead role. Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, and Suddhi are roped in for the film so far. Meanwhile, Vinod Prabhakar, who was last seen in Roberrt, completed shooting for his next film, Lanka Sura.

A film, directed by Pramod Kumar, will be the actor’s first production venture, and also features Parvathy Arun as the female lead and has Yogi playing a pivotal character