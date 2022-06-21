STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Diganth injured while doing summersaults

It should be recalled that a few years ago Diganth's right eye was injured during the shooting of a movie.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Diganth

Kannada actor Diganth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted sandalwood actor Diganth, has been airlifted from Manipal hospital in Goa to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru's Old Airport Road on Tuesday after he reportedly suffered injuries on his backbone.

According to hospital sources, he had been to Goa for a holiday with his wife Aindritha Rai. Diganth who is a fitness freak and who also loves adventure sports is said to have hurt himself while doing summersaults.

Diganth was reportedly admitted and treated at Manipal hospital in Goa initially. Later he has been airlifted and brought to Manipal hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.  

The hospital authorities who are closely monitoring his health said that they will update his health condition as the day progresses.

It should be recalled that a few years ago, his right eye was injured during the shooting of a movie. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood actor Diganth Summersaults injuries Manipal hospital
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp