Kannada actor Diganth injured while doing summersaults

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted sandalwood actor Diganth, has been airlifted from Manipal hospital in Goa to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru's Old Airport Road on Tuesday after he reportedly suffered injuries on his backbone.

According to hospital sources, he had been to Goa for a holiday with his wife Aindritha Rai. Diganth who is a fitness freak and who also loves adventure sports is said to have hurt himself while doing summersaults.

Diganth was reportedly admitted and treated at Manipal hospital in Goa initially. Later he has been airlifted and brought to Manipal hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

The hospital authorities who are closely monitoring his health said that they will update his health condition as the day progresses.

It should be recalled that a few years ago, his right eye was injured during the shooting of a movie.