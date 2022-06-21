STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘The image of a heroine has changed over the years’

Akanksha sharma, who marks her debut with trivikrama, talks about the film ahead of its release date, june 24.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Trivikrama. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Akanksha Sharma, who marks her tinsel debut with Trivikrama alongside Vikram Ravichandran, is all excited about the film’s release. Akansha, a model-turned-actor is a known face, courtesy of commercial ads. Also a talented dancer, Akanksha gained limelight with her single musical videos -- Jugnu with Badshah and 2 songs with Tiger Shroff.

In a chat with CE, she says, “I have been travelling across Karnataka for the film’s promotions, where I got equal importance and love from the team and the audience,” says Aakanksha, who believes that these days only talent matters. She adds, “Art has no language barrier - something I have realised already. Coming from Mumbai, I made sure that I learnt a bit of Kannada, which helped to connect with the people better. Even though I was coming from another place, I didn’t feel like an outsider,” she adds.

Akanksha Sharma

Akanksha reveals why she decided to mark her acting debut with Trivikrama. “One of my dance videos caught the attention of the director, who chose me to be part of the film. To be an actor was always my passion. Growing up, I was part of dramas and had understood the importance of characters. Trivikrama’s story had equal importance to both the hero and heroine, and that’s what made me sign up for this project. I needed a platform to showcase my talent, and Trivikrama gave me that scope to act. and also exhibit my dancing skills. Also the film has Vikram, the son of Ravichandran, in the lead. That’s another reason for me to take up the role,” she says.

Akansha says she has gained a lot of confidence by working in the film for the past three years. “Initially I felt like an alien, but I was accepted well. Today, wherever and whenever you put a camera in front of me, I will manage. Thanks to the training I received on the sets of Trivikrama,” she says. Akanksha says that the stereotypical ‘heroine’ image has changed in today’s times. “It is not about glamour and good looks anymore. It has more to do with talent these days. That’s what I felt after working in Trivikrama. Today’s South Indian films are also considered ‘Pan-Indian cinema’ and I’m happy to start my career in Kannada and with a content-driven film. I aim to be noticed as a performer and a good dancer, and not just as a glam doll.”

