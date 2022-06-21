STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Upcoming period drama Veera Kambala's shoot to wrap up soon 

Prakash Raj and Ravi Shankar play lawyers in Rajendra Singh Babu’s Veera Kambala.  It also stars Kambala racers Srinivas Gowda and Swaraj playing the lead roles.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Singh Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Shankar on the sets of Veera Kambala. (File Photo)

Rajendra Singh Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Shankar on the sets of Veera Kambala. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

National award-winning director Rajendra Singh Babu will soon wrap up his upcoming period drama, Veera Kambala. Recently, actors Prakash Raj and Ravi Shankar were spotted on the sets of the film sporting advocate gowns. Talking about the film Rajendra Singh Babu says, “The director has spent two years on writing and researching for the script. It is dense scripting dealing with arguments about the Buffalo Race.” It is also said that the filmmaker has even taken a few tips from director TN Seetharam for this courtroom episode. Prakash Raj, who has previously collaborated with Rajendra Singh Babu in Muttina Haara, feels proud to be part of Veera Kambala.

“Though the audience has seen me in courtroom scenes earlier, this subject is close to my heart as it is a story about my land. As a Tulu-speaking person from the Dakshina Kannada region, the land and culture of the film are close to me. As a Kannadiga I feel it is my responsibility to do this film,” says Prakash Raj. On the other hand, Ravi Shankar has a couple of reasons for accepting the film.

“One: It is an opportunity to do a film in the Tulu language. Secondly, I get to work with Rajendra Singh Babu, whom I consider one of the best directors in the Kannada industry. Also, it is a pleasure to work with a notable actor like Prakash Raj. All of it attracted me to take up this role,” he says.

Produced by Arun Rao of AR Productions banner, the film has music by Khadri Manikanth and cinematography by R Giri. It also stars Kambala racers Srinivas Gowda and Swaraj playing the lead roles. The film’s cast also has Naveen Padil, Gopinath Bath, Rajashekar Kotiyan, Mime Ramesh, Usha Bhandari, Bhojaraja Vamanjur, Geetha Surathkal, Suresh Shetty, Divya, Santosh Shetty, Yuva Shetty, Hardik Padival, and Santosh among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Singh Babu Veera Kambala TN Seetharam Prakash Raj courtroom
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp