Orchestra mysuru is a story of namma 'la la land', says director Sunil Mysooru

Sunil Mysooru’s directorial venture Orchestra will be presented by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj’s KRG Studios and Dhananajay’s Daali Pictures.

Published: 22nd June 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

An official announcement of the collaboration was made a couple of days ago. (Photo | twitter/@Dhananjaya)

By Express News Service

Sunil Mysooru’s directorial venture Orchestra will be presented by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj’s KRG Studios and Dhananajay’s Daali Pictures. An official announcement of the collaboration was made a couple of days ago. They followed it up with the trailer launch on Tuesday. Kannada star Ramya unveiled the trailer. The trailer gives a glimpse of the orchestra culture in Mysuru. The film is about an aspiring young man, who dreams to sing in an orchestra.

“Orchestra Mysuru is a story of namma ‘La La Land’ says director Sunil Mysooru. The film stars Poornachandra Mysuru in the lead and features many actors from Mysuru. Raghu Dixit, who has co-produced the film along with Ashwin Vijay Kumar, has also composed eight songs.

Actor Dhananjay has written the lyrics for one of the tracks. The film is written by Sunil along with singer Naveen Sajju. It features Rajalakshmi as the female lead. Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Hunsur, Sachu, Rajesh Basvanna, Lingarju, and Mahadeva Prasad are also part of the cast. Joseph K Raja has handled the film’s cinematography and has also played an important role in the film. The team is yet to fix the release date. They are planning to release the film around the festival season.

