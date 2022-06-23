Crazy Star Ravichandran's son Vikram gears up for debut film ‘Trivikrama’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The stage has finally been set for Vikram Ravichandran, the son of Crazy Star Ravichandran, who will finally test the waters with his debut film, Trivikrama. “I know I will pass for sure, but whether it is with distinction, merit, or second class, is what I’m waiting to know, ‘’ says a confident Vikram, who is awaiting the release of Trivikrama on June 24. “My entry into cinema is not the result of a year’s dream. It is my 25-year-old wish that finally comes to fruition now. Let’s hope for the best,” he adds. Excerpts

Keeping expectations in check

The Sahana Murthy directorial produced by Somanna has been creating a good pre-release buzz, and Vikram feels that it is the connectivity he has been building with the audience that has worked in the film’s favour. “This is advantageous to both the film and me. The first thing any actor wants is to gain people’s love, and I am happy with the way people are responding to the film’s rushes. The songs of Trivikrama have been trending too. No matter what, my expectations are not high. I’m just open to receiving any kind of response.

Vikram Ravichandran

Becoming the pride of his father and illustrious seniors

Vikram has been equally poured with love and wishes by his legendary father, and a bunch of Sandalwood stars, including Shivarajkumar. “In return, all I hope is to give them a successful film. I always have my father’s blessings. I’m equally grateful to have good support and wishes coming from Shivarajkumar, whom I treat as my father. For all their wishes, I want to make them feel proud of my work,” he says.



The curious case of nepotism

Vikram does believe that nepotism gave him a foothold in the industry but he did face his share of struggles with Trivikrama. “In the current phase of Kannada industry, it is not easy to stand out. Nepotism might give that first chance but not multiple opportunities. Being a star kid, there is always bigger expectations. People are curious to know what I have done, but never with a mindset to know ‘how good I would have pulled off the role’. I feel and hope to touch their hearts,” he says.

An experiment that is also commercially viable

Trivikrama throws light on two different personalities and defines it as a love story between a tiger and a deer. The actor explains that his first film is experimental but also gives importance to commercial aspects. “Going forward, I would love to lay my hands on content-driven subjects but not without a mass touch. Bottom line, I want to do good films. I aim to grow big, and Trivikrama is just the beginning,” he says.



Moving away from the shadows

Ravichandran had expressed his sadness about not launching his son, and Vikram says that had his father launched him it would still be his dad’s film. “Even if I do a mistake, the blame would have been placed on my father. Even if I do good, the credit still would go to my father. Why should I give my dad this burden? He has his directorial dreams in place too, and I should collaborate with my father only after I make a name for myself.

Self-belief is the key

“Just like how the first time to school or the first day in college or first love is memorable, my first film will be equally memorable. Trivikrama has given me all sorts of emotions, and I want to make sure that I gain the audience’s confidence. It is only with this confidence that I can achieve what I’m aiming at. I believe in myself and I’m confident and capable that I can do something,” says Vikram, who signs off by sharing his next big dream. “I’m eyeing to be part of Pan-India films”