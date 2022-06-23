Kannada actor Shivarajkumar to star in composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Arjun Janya, one of the most popular composers in Kannada cinema, is set to make his directorial debut. Shivarajkumar will be playing the lead in the film, and it will be produced by Ramesh Reddy, who earlier backed the National award-winning film Nathicharami, and yet-to-be-released Gaalipata 2. An excited Arjun Janya says, “Collaborating with Shivanna for my first project is God’s blessing. Producer Ramesh Reddy is my biggest strength.” Arjun adds that he has always been drawn toward filmmaking. “Right from childhood, I’ve been a fan of Mani Ratnam films, which used to haunt me. My longtime wish to become a filmmaker was finally on the right track when I came across an interesting subject, and Shivanna gave his nod.”

Arjun Janya, Shivarajkumar and Ramesh Reddy

Arjun, who is tightlipped about the project, says that it deals with a unique but relatable subject. Besides scripting and directing, Arjun is also handling the film’s music. Producer Ramesh Reddy is equally thrilled to collaborate with Shivanna. “From the days when I was a mason, I have been a huge fan of Shivanna. I remember this one time when I went to Sadashivnagar after watching his film, Anand. But unfortunately, I couldn’t see him and go back home hurt. Today, God has fulfilled my long-standing wish, and I’m extremely happy.”

Revealing more on their plans, the producer adds, “Shivanna has already given a green signal. He has asked us to start the pre-production works after which he will schedule his dates for the project. We need three more months for the pre-production. There are a lot of surprises in the film, which will be divulged as we get closer to commencing the shoot.”