Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona trailer out

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vikrant Rona, the upcoming film starring Kiccha Sudeepa in the lead role, was released by various prominent personalities across industries, in multiple languages, on social media on Thursday.

The film is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, English, Malayalam and Tamil and is expected to be out in Arabic, German, Russian, and Mandarin, as well. The film will also be available in 3D format.

In a nearly three-minute trailer, the film appears to be an action thriller, set in a mysterious town that guards a mysterious secret surrounding a “devil” and has a fantasy tone to it. Besides Sudeep, Vikrant Rona also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok among others.

Anup Bhandari and Jack Manjunath

The trailer was officially launched at a grand event in Mumbai. Popular actors from different industries took to social media to launch the trailer in their languages. While Salman Khan launched the Hindi version, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Ramcharan, and Kichcha Sudeep launched the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada versions, respectively.

Ahead of the launch of the trailer, a pre-release event was held in Bengaluru, which had the likes of Ravichandran, Shivarajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, and Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Raj B Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat, Arjun Janya, Srujan Lokesh, and Nanda Kishore in attendance. Every dignitary at the event praised the technical team (artwork by Shivakumar, music by Ajaneesh Lokanath, cinematography by William David, editor Ashik Kusugolli. and the 3D department) for the astounding work seen in the trailer of Vikrant Rona.

Special mention was made of Sudeep's performance, director Anup Bhandari's vision and the confidence of producer Manjunath Gowda, who made this happen. They expressed their belief that Vikrant Rona will be the next big thing in the Kannada industry that will appeal to global audiences. With Jacqueline Fernandez in attendance, the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively in 3D.

Sudeep thanked his wife, Priya Sudeep, for initiating the process of Vikrant Rona. "She was the one who pushed me to listen to the story. If not for her, Vikrant Rona wouldn't have happened." The action-adventure thriller will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. The film is backed by Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. Vikrant Rona is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 28.