Forever: The third single from Adarsh Iyengar depicts college love

By Express News Service

Artist and singer Adarsh Iyengar, who has previously released Jaya He, a rock song, and My Friend, an EDM number, has come up with his next single, Forever. The song, which was released recently, is an electro pop-EDM number. It depicts various emotions of college love.

“The song is an unexpected stop in the beautiful roadway of love. Most of us have gone through or will go through this phase of life in college - in a very similar or a similarly different way. This is my team’s honest effort to showcase the emotions in the journey of love,” says Adarsh. Directed by Rakshith Thirthahalli, the film has music by Darshan Kumar.

The film features Adarsh Iyengar and Siri Prahlad in the lead roles. It also features Suman Raj and Darshan Kumar in prominent characters. Hailing from Shivamogga is now based in the USA. He is a techie, who is making time for music despite his busy schedule.

“I’m a techie during the day and I switch to making music at night,” he says. Adarsh aims to produce quality Indie music and also collaborate with well-deserving independent artists. “I want to make all my musical contents unique. Also, I want to make music that the listeners and music lovers can easily relate to,” he says.