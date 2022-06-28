STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Forever: The third single from Adarsh Iyengar depicts college love

The film features Adarsh Iyengar and Siri Prahlad in the lead roles.

Published: 28th June 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Adarsh Iyengar in a still from Forever

By Express News Service

Artist and singer Adarsh Iyengar, who has previously released Jaya He, a rock song, and My Friend, an EDM number, has come up with his next single, Forever. The song, which was released recently, is an electro pop-EDM number. It depicts various emotions of college love.

“The song is an unexpected stop in the beautiful roadway of love. Most of us have gone through or will go through this phase of life in college - in a very similar or a similarly different way. This is my team’s honest effort to showcase the emotions in the journey of love,” says Adarsh. Directed by Rakshith Thirthahalli, the film has music by Darshan Kumar.

The film features Adarsh Iyengar and Siri Prahlad in the lead roles. It also features Suman Raj and Darshan Kumar in prominent characters. Hailing from Shivamogga is now based in the USA. He is a techie, who is making time for music despite his busy schedule.

“I’m a techie during the day and I switch to making music at night,” he says. Adarsh aims to produce quality Indie music and also collaborate with well-deserving independent artists. “I want to make all my musical contents unique. Also, I want to make music that the listeners and music lovers can easily relate to,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adarsh Iyengar Jaya He Forever
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp