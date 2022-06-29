Maaya Gange will represent the theme of 'Banaras': Director Jayathirtha

By Express News Service

Jayathirtha, the director of Olave Mandara, Beautiful Manasugalu and Bell Bottom, is gearing up for the release of his next, Banaras. The first song titled, Maaya Gange was released on Monday in the presence of Abhishek Ambareesh and Vinod Prabhakar among others.

The multilingual film, which will launch the career of politician Zameer Ahmed’s son, Zaid Khan, also features Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. According to Jayathirtha, the first track, Maaya Gange featuring the lead actors along with other artists like Sujay Shastry will represent the theme of the love drama, which is set in the backdrop of Kashi.

Jayathirtha’s Banaras has been extensively shot in Varanasi, including the 64 ghats. The makers have unveiled the song in Kannada and Malayalam, and will follow it up soon with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions.

Backed by Tilakraj Ballal, the film is currently in the post-production stage and has music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy. As for the release, Jayathirtha says that he has been in discussions with various distributors across different languages and will soon fix the date.