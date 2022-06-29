Siddharth Maradeppa’s directorial debut gets a new title

By Express News Service

Director Siddharth Maradeppa is excited to revive his debut directorial project, and he has begun shooting. The romantic drama starring Akshith Shashikumar (Shashikumar’s son) and Apoorva (Victory 2 and Krishna Talkies), has undergone a title change and is now officially named Jaya Jaya Janakirama.

Initially, the film was supposed to be Akshith Shashikumar’s launch vehicle, but it will now be his third project, and Apoorva’s next after Purushothama.

Akshith Shashikumar and Apoorva

Siddarth Maradeppa, who has 15 years of experience in the film industry, has worked as a co-director in Nagashekar’s Mynaa, Mastigudi, and Drishya. He has also worked with directors like P Vasu, Dayal Padmanabhan, and Sadhu Kokila.

Siddarth Maradeppa’s story revolves around a love story of a teenager that happens in the backdrop of a village and it will have a treatment of a mass entertainer. The team has completed a schedule with an action sequence choreographed by Ravi Varma. The film will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and cinematography by Uday Ballal.

Apart from the lead actors, the film has Siddharth has Ravi Shankar playing the role of an antagonist. Jaya Jaya Janakirama bankrolled by Brownbull Studios will also feature Shruti, Tara, and Raju Talukote. Akshith Shashikumar marked his debut with Seethayana. His upcoming film, Oh My Love is slated to release on July 15.