Veteran actress Pavitra Lokesh lodges complaint with Mysuru Cyber police over fake accounts

Pavitra, daughter of senior Kannada actor Late Mysuru Lokesh, is an established small screen as well as big screen actor in Kannada and Telugu languages.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh

Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MYSURU: Veteran Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh, who is in news for alleged links with Tollywood actor and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's brother, has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Mysuru, police said on Wednesday.

She has stated in her complaint that many fake accounts have been created in her name and defamatory posts have come up in those accounts. Lokesh has also stated that miscreants after creating fake accounts are spreading rumours and false news about her.

The cyber crime police have lodged a complaint in this regard and taken up the investigation. Pavitra Lokesh, daughter of senior Kannada actor Late Mysuru Lokesh, is an established small screen as well as big screen actor in Kannada and Telugu languages.

She has made a mark in both the industries as a character artist. Her husband Suchendra Prasad and brother Aadi Lokesh are also established actors in Kannada film industry.

It was rumoured that Tollywood actor Naresh is in relation with Pavitra Lokesh. Naresh has already been married for 3 times and divorced three times. Pavitra Lokesh has divorced her first husband and is presently living with second husband.

The rumours and media reports claim that Pavitra Lokesh and Naresh have married secretly.

