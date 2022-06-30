Home Entertainment Kannada

Director is like father and actors are all children: Shivarajkumar on upcoming Bairagee release

Team Bairagee

By Express News Service

A director is like a father, and we are all children. Vijay Milton is one of those few directors, who has aesthetically designed my character, and he was particular about the costumes and the action block sequences. Overall, I had a good experience shooting Bairagee.

Vijay Milton

There was a feeling of satisfaction about this project,” says Shivarajkumar about his upcoming film Bairagee and its director Vijay Milton. Talking to CE, the film cast and crew shared their experiences working in the film.

The team also remembered dialogue writer Late Guru Kashyap and said that he has penned some extraordinary lines for the film. “The film has created a good pre-release buzz. Eighteen months of our efforts will be finally out on July 1,” says Vijay, who particularly thanked music director Anoop Seelin for introducing Shivarajkumar, and for all the support he got from him for the film.

The entire cast including Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Yasha Shivakumar, says they are blessed to share screen space with Shivanna. “Bairagee is a story of a simple man with huge abilities. It’s a lavishly-made feel-good commercial entertainer that can be enjoyed by the family audience. It will not be disappointing,” says Shivanna.

Producer Krishna Sarthak, a fanboy of Shivarajkumar, is all excited about the release. “We are planning to release Bairagee on around 350 screens across Karnataka. Ahead of Shivanna’s birthday, we are making a 60-feet cut-out of the Century Star at Sangam theatre, Mysuru. Meanwhile, there is a demand from Shivanna fans to hold a midnight show. We are working on it,” Krishna Sarthak tells us. 

