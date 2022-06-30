STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KGF actor BS Avinash escapes unhurt in a road accident in Bengaluru

The accident happened at around 6.05 am. The driver of the container was taken into custody by the Cubbon Park traffic police.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Avinash in a still from the movie KGF. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor BS Avinash who played the role of a villain in KGF had a miraculous escape after the Mercedes Benz car in which he was going to a gym was hit by a container near Anil Kumble Circle on Wednesday morning. The actor who has posted a statement about the accident said that the container jumped the signal and collided with his car. The car's bonnet has been completely damaged. 

The jurisdictional Cubbon Park traffic police has registered a case of rash driving on a public way under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of the container.

The accident happened at around 6.05 am. The driver of the container has been taken into custody by the Cubbon Park traffic police.

The actor had played the character of Andrews in the film.

The actor wrote on his social media page: "At around 6:05am yesterday morning, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time. As I was driving towards the gym, I had a green light near the Anil Kumble Circle but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car. Extremely grateful to my family and friends who mean as much family who stood right behind me during the entire process, our extremely efficient police force, rto and our friends at sundaram motors. Seeing such outpouring of love feels overwhelming and genuinely makes me feel very lucky to have been blessed with the best. Thank you, ever grateful."

