I couldn’t have asked for a better launch: Kireeti Reddy

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Kireeti Reddy, son of political honcho Janardhan Reddy, will enter Sandalwood with director Radhakrishna’s second film. The project has now been officially confirmed by the popular production house, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, known for producing films on a big canvas. The project will be a Telugu-Kannada bilingual and will be the 15th project from the production house. The makers are planning for a grand launch on March 4 with SS Rajamouli being the Chief Guest at this muhurath.

The project is billed as an action-packed family entertainer with elements of love and the makers are expected to rope in noted actors for the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film to be produced by Sai Korrapati will have music by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography by K Senthil Kumar of Baahubali-fame. Raveendar is the production designer and top stunt director Peter Hein will be choreographing the action sequences for the film.

Kireeti shares that he couldn’t have asked for a better launch. “I can’t even believe to this moment that something like this is happening right in my first film. I’m extremely humbled. My dream as a child was to become an actor, and the years of training I have put in are finally coming to fruition. Everything is going great,” he says. “The story by Radhakrishna will cater to the audience of all ages,” he says.