Yellow Board has a global connect, and it will be relatable to each citizen, says Pradeep Bogadi

By Express News Service

With just six films in the past 11 years, actor Pradeep Bogadi does admit that his career hasn’t had smooth sailing. “Right from my first film to Yellow Board, every release has been a challenge. I must say that people have appreciated my acting, and so have the critics. However, they did have an issue with the story of my films,” says Pradeep, who adds that pandemic delayed the release of his latest, Yellow Board. “Now we have come to a stage where films that were stocked up are rushing to find a release date. But I’m not giving up yet, and ready to fight,” says the actor ahead of the release of Yellow Board on March 4.

Pradeep asserts that the title Yellow Board has a global connect, and it will be relatable to each citizen. Talking about the Trilok Reddy directorial, Pradeep, who plays a cab driver, says, “Whether it is a taxi, auto, tempo traveller, luggage auto, or lorry, even if the Yellow Boards stop for a day, the whole country is at a halt, and the citizens are in trouble. Especially with the various apps that are coming up, everyone has started depending on taxis and autos.”

Yellow Board also throws light on the dignity of labour. “The only disadvantage is when a few cab drivers’ behaviour puts the entire cab drivers’ association at stake. People usually tend to take their frustration on Yellow board drivers because they are the easy targets, because they don’t have money or influence. They earn only peanuts as remuneration. This is the kind of content we have brought out in the film, which also traces the journey of an ordinary cab driver.”

Pradeep claims that a film on cab drivers is the first-of-its-kind in Kannada cinema. “The climax is very inspiring, and it is another reason to take up this film. However, nothing will be preachy “ says Pradeep, who apparently only travelled by cabs for a month before shooting. “I used to take the rides just to observe their mannerisms at different timings. After watching them, I also decided to give a message for the drivers in the film. Secondly, I have only five costumes to wear in the film including white and white. The way my character carries himself on screen will change the audience’s perspective on cab drivers.

Finally, what message you would like to pass on with Yellow Board? “They earn for themselves, and they are happy with their work. The film also talks about the relationship between cab drivers and passengers,” says Pradeep, who is working with debut director Trilok in Yellow Board. “Choosing a director becomes tough like a chess game. A few directors narrate well but fail in executing it, or vice versa. It is a creative aspect, and it is a big challenge for an actor to see how the vision comes on screen,” he says