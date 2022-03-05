STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Radhakrishna ropes in interesting cast for his next

The film will bring together Ranadheera jodi - Ravichandran and Kushboo; will also see Genelia Deshmukh making a comeback.

Published: 05th March 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

Kireeti Reddy’s debut vehicle, directed by Radhakrishna was officially launched on Friday in the presence of RRR movie director, SS Rajamouli. The producer Sai Korrapati, who is backing the film under his Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, and Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar and actor Genelia Deshmukh were also part of the event. 

Kushboo

The yet-to-be-titled Kannada-Telugu bilingual, has an interesting star cast. Sreeleela has been cast opposite Kireeti Reddy. The Radhakrishna directorial will see the comeback of the Ranadheera jodi —  Crazy Star Ravichandran and Kushboo.

Interestingly, the director has also managed to rope in Genelia Deshmukh, who is making a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus. Although unwilling to share details about their roles, Radhakrishna shares that Genelia has a very important character to play in this romantic family entertainer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genelia Deshmukh Sreeleela Kireeti Reddy Kushboo
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp