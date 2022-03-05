Divya Suresh to star alongside Rajavardan in Hiranya

By Express News Service

Divya Suresh, who gained popularity post her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, played the waiting game before signing her next project. The actor, who made her debut with Rowdy Baby, will now be part of Rajavardan-starrer Hiranya.

Talking about the commercial entertainer, which is directed by Prawin Avyukth, Divya Suresh says, “Rajavardan and I are good friends. We have always wanted to team up for a project, and it has finally come through with Hiranya.” Divya goes on to add that there is a comfort zone when it comes to working with a friend. “It especially helps me to be natural on the sets, and in front of the camera. With Rajavardan

in the picture, I don’t need to push myself to play a particular scene.”

Divya is the latest to join the cast of Hiranya, which also has Rihana making her debut. “I am instructed not to give out any details about the role. At this moment, all I can say is that the character I play is important and special. Another reason to pick this project is that I have a dance number in this film.”

Backed by producers Vigneshwara U and Vijay Kumar BV under the banner, Vedas Infinite Pictures, Hiranya is currently on floors, and has Divya Suresh joining the sets from March 9. While Judah Sandy is in charge of the music of Hiranya, Yogeshwaran will handle the cinematography.

