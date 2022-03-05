STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am excited to be part of Kireeti Reddy’s debut: Sreeleela

Sreeleela is set to play the lead opposite Kireeti Reddy in his debut film. This was officially revealed at the launch event that was graced by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. 

By Express News Service

Sreeleela is set to play the lead opposite Kireeti Reddy in his debut film. This was officially revealed at the launch event that was graced by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.  The KISS actor shared that she is excited to be part of a project that is helmed by Radhakrishna and has a top technical team.

Talking about working with a debutant, Sreeleela says,  “It is a beautiful feeling because I have gone through such a situation myself and I understand how this film is important for Kireeti Reddy. For his first film, Kireeti Reddy has a strong script and is associated with top-notch technicians. This is what makes a good launch vehicle. I’m equally excited to be part of the project.” 

Does Sreeleela have any tips for the newcomer? “We have been family friends, and I have a gut feeling that this film will work. We will put in our best efforts, and I’d definitely share what I know with him. However, they are way bigger artistes in the film including senior actor, Ravichandran. So they can guide him through, and I too will learn from them,” she says.

Sreeleela feels fortunate to be working with the best technicians in her fledgling career. “I remember watching Baahubali, and being wowed by the visuals captured by Senthil Kumar, and I have always enjoyed listening to DSP’s songs.

Working in a project with both of them is such an exciting prospect.” Sreeleela is happy about how her career is shaping up, and says, “I have a feeling of gratitude within me towards everyone who got me this far.”

