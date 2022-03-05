STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shwetha Srivatsav to play the lead in Devika’s Chikkiya Mukutti

With Woman’s Day around the corner, Shwetha Srivatsav is happy to have signed a film, which consists of an all women’s team.

With Woman’s Day around the corner, Shwetha Srivatsav is happy to have signed a film, which consists of an all women’s team. Titled Chikkiya Mukutti, the film directed by Devika revolves around the ‘Save a Girl Child’ initiative and details of the crew are expected to be shared soon.

“Chikkiya Mukuti is a film made on a high budget. I’ve been paid a high remuneration, which is unlikely for a female-led project,” shares Shwetha. Meanwhile, Shwetha, who has completed shooting for Hope, and is awaiting its release, recently wrapped shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s Raghavendra Stores.

The film made under the banner, Hombale Films has her sharing screen space with Jaggesh for the first time. Shwetha also adds that she is in talks for two big projects, and she will be sharing the details soon.

