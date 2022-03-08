I’ve tried to include a few traits of Puneeth in my character in Vedha: Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar has tried to include a few traits of Puneeth Rajkumar in his 125th film Vedha. The Century Star shared his feeling about his late brother at a press meet for James. “Appu remains in my heart, and I hope to showcase him through my performances. For Vedha, I’m trying to bring the humour traits of Appu in my character, and I hope to succeed,” mentions Shivanna.

Shivanna was emotional when talking about dubbing for Puneeth in the Chethan Kumar directorial, which is set to hit the screens on March 17. “Puneeth had a soothing voice, and it was difficult to bring out. I have managed it to an extent.”

Delving into the craze around his brother, Shivanna said, “Appu’s craze will be there forever, and it will be nice if people don’t take advantage of it. He will be an inspiration to many.” The actor also asserted that it is painful to see his brother as a statue. “I have even told people not to bring such things to my notice, and not ask me to inaugurate it either. It gets hurtful.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shivarajkumar has resumed shooting for director Harsha’s Vedha, and is simultaneously taking time to promote his brother’s film James.