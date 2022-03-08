Shriya Saran plays Queen Madhumathi in R Chandru’s Kabzaa

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director R Chandru has finally decided on a heroine for his upcoming film Kabzaa. The film starring Upendra in the lead is touted to be a pan-Indian film, and the makers have roped in Shriya Sharma for the project. The official announcement was made ahead of Women’s Day. The actor will be playing the role of Queen named Madhumathi in the period gangster film set in the 1940s and 80s.

The actor’s first-look poster from the film was also unveiled. The film will be made in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, and it will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Oriya.

Shriya will meanwhile be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. Over the years, Shriya has acted alongside renowned actors like superstar Rajinikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Ajay Devgn. She is no stranger to Sandalwood as well. She has been part of films like Puneeth Rajkumar’s Arasu (2006). Her last film in Kannada was Chandra starring Prem, a Kannada-Tamil bilingual.

Kabzaa also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Anup Revanna, and Kota Srinivas. Ravi Basrur is composing the music for the film, which has cinematography by A J Shetty.

Kabzaa, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is currently in the last phase of the shooting. Director R Chandru is planning to wrap up the film at one single stretch.

