Tv Serial actors Arjun Ramesh and Priyanka Chincholli team up for Koutilya

Prabhakar Sherkhane’s directorial debut film, Koutilya, stars tv serial actors Arjun Ramesh and Priyanka Chincholli, who are making their silver screen debut with the film. Arjun Ramesh, who played Lord Shiva in popular Kannada daily soap, Shani, plays the lead in the film. On the other hand, Priyanka ChinCholli, known for the TV serial Manasare, is playing the heroine of the film.

Koutilya in Arthashastra is regarded as Chanakya, who is considered a major pillar behind building Chandragupta Maurya’s Kingdom. Prabhakar Sherkhane, the film’s director, says that he has adapted the period content for the contemporary generation. The director has previously worked with director Suri as an assistant director in Kendasampige and as a co-writer in Kadipuddi.

Koutilya, backed by Vijendra BA, has music scored by Kiran Krishnamurthy and camerawork by Noushad Alam. The film has passed the Censor Board with a U/A certificate. “We are planning to release the film either in April or May,” he says.