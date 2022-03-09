Dharamanna Kadur joins the sets of Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi  

By Express News Service

Dharamanna Kadur

Dharamanna Kadur, who came to the limelight with D Satyaprakash’s, Rama Rama Re, is one of the busiest actors in the Kannada industry right now. The 25-film old actor will next be seen in Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi.

Dharamanna will be playing lead actor Yashas Surya’s friend in this commercial entertainer. The project, which went on floors in February, also stars Sonali Monteiro as the female lead, and producer BC Patil in a pivotal role. Garadi will also feature Challenging Star Darshan in a special role. Dharamanna is also waiting for the release of a bunch of his projects including Man of the Match, Sugarless, and Happily Married. Currently, the actor is juggling between Kranti, Amara Premi Aruna, and Trivedam. He will also join Nikhil Kumar’s Yaduveera.