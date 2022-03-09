STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dharamanna Kadur joins the sets of Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi  

Dharamanna will be playing lead actor Yashas Surya’s friend in this commercial entertainer.

Published: 09th March 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Dharamanna Kadur

Dharamanna Kadur

By Express News Service
Dharamanna Kadur

Dharamanna Kadur, who came to the limelight with D Satyaprakash’s, Rama Rama Re, is one of the busiest actors in the Kannada industry right now. The 25-film old actor will next be seen in Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi.

Dharamanna will be playing lead actor Yashas Surya’s friend in this commercial entertainer. The project, which went on floors in February, also stars Sonali Monteiro as the female lead, and producer BC Patil in a pivotal role.  Garadi will also feature Challenging Star Darshan in a special role. Dharamanna is also waiting for the release of a bunch of his projects including Man of the Match, Sugarless, and Happily Married.  Currently, the actor is juggling between Kranti, Amara Premi Aruna, and Trivedam. He will also join Nikhil Kumar’s Yaduveera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharamanna Kadur Rama Rama Re
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp