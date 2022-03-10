STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Harisha Vayassu 36' to hit theatres this week

One of the highlights of the film is the title track sung by Puneeth Rajkumar.

A still from 'Harisha Vayassu 36' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)'

By Express News Service

"Harisha Vayassu 36", directed by Gururaj Jyeshta and starring Yogish Shetty, Shwetha Arehole, and Rohini Jagaram, is ready to hit theatres across Karnataka on March 11.

A still from the film Harisha Vayassu 36

One of the highlights of the film is the title track sung by Puneeth Rajkumar. Speaking to CE, director Gururaj said that "Harisha Vayassu 36" is about a jobless 36-year-old person who is confident about finding a good match. “I’m closely related to such people, and the film is inspired by their lives,” says Gururaj, who has come up with a comedy-drama.

The film dialogues are in the Mangaluru Kannada dialect. Except for senior actor Umesh, the film produced by the Shridi Sai Balaji Films, mostly consists of fresh faces. The film has director Gururaj doubling up as the film’s music director.

Harisha Vayassu 36 Puneeth Rajkumar
