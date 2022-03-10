Navan Sreenivas’s directorial debut is titled 'Kamblihula'

By Express News Service

A still from the film Kamblihula

Titled "Kamblihula" (Caterpillar), the directorial debut of Navan Sreenivas is a teenage love story. The director, sharing the first few stills with CE, says a small promo of the song Jaari Biddenu will be released by Sriimurali on March 22.

The director has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film. According to the debutant director, the film has a unique cast as it comprises all theatre actors. “Anjan Nagendra and Ashwitha Hegde will play the lead roles. Rohit Kumar, Deepak Rai Panaji, and Sandhya Ninasam will be seen in supporting roles.”

Talking about the title of the film, he says, “Kamblihula is a Caterpillar, which is the teenage stage of a butterfly. The story of our film is based on a teenage love story and hence we chose the title.” Kamblihula, set in the Malnad region, has music by director Shivaprasad. The film, backed by Grey Square Studios, is now in the post-production stage. The film will hit theatres in July.