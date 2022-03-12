Announcement of Upendra’s next makes right noise

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra has confirmed his return to direction, and his fans are cheered. He made the announcement on Friday through his social media handles.

While sharing a new poster of the film, Upendra wrote, “In the Film Industry, it is you who created the story Upendra, it is you who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for 33 years, it is you who directed through your whistles and claps. I dedicate this film to you, the Praja Prabhu fans.”

The poster and Upendra’s words have created a buzz among the fans. The poster features the actor in a bruised look sitting on the back of a horse. The background of the poster indicates a period setting with the logo using elements like horseshoe and fire to represent the shape of a trident.

The title of the film continues Upendra’s streak of unique titles after Tharle Nan Maga, Shhh, Om, Operation Antha, Swastik, A, Upendra, Super, and Uppi 2.

Popular musical label Lahari Music will be bankrolling the project through Lahari Films in association with Venus Entertainers. The film, backed by G Manoharan and K P Sreekanth, will be made in all major pan-Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

It is also expected to be dubbed and released in other languages. The team has planned the muhurath in April, and further details are expected to be revealed then. The makers have recently begun auditions for the project and the film is expected to enter production in the first week of May.

Upendra is currently shooting for R Chandru’s Kabzaa, as he looks forward to the release of the Home Minister on April 1.