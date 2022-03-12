Dinakar Thoogudeepa to direct youthful commercial-entertainer for Virat

By Express News Service

Sarathi director Dinakar Thoogudeepa was supposed to work with Puneeth Rajkumar for Jayanna Films. However, with the untimely demise of Puneeth, the director is now working on a new script for the same banner with KISS actor Virat in the lead.

This announcement was made on the occasion of Virat’s birthday on Friday. Talking to CE, Dinakar said, “After reading the story, producer Jayanna felt it would perfectly suit Virat. I’m now getting ready with the film’s screenplay. It is going to be a youthful commercial entertainer with thriller elements.”

The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors in May. Meanwhile, Virat also has AP Arjun’s Addhuri Lover, which is currently on floors, and he will now juggle between these two projects.