STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Dinakar Thoogudeepa to direct youthful commercial-entertainer for Virat

The director, who was supposed to work with Puneeth Rajkumar for Jayanna films, has now come up with a new script for KISS hero
 

Published: 12th March 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Virat. (File Photo)

Actor Virat. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Sarathi director Dinakar Thoogudeepa was supposed to work with Puneeth Rajkumar for Jayanna Films. However, with the untimely demise of Puneeth, the director is now working on a new script for the same banner with KISS actor Virat in the lead. 

This announcement was made on the occasion of Virat’s birthday on Friday. Talking to CE, Dinakar said, “After reading the story, producer Jayanna felt it would perfectly suit Virat. I’m now getting ready with the film’s screenplay. It is going to be a youthful commercial entertainer with thriller elements.” 

The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors in May. Meanwhile, Virat also has AP Arjun’s Addhuri Lover, which is currently on floors, and he will now juggle between these two projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Movie Fim Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp