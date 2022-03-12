Gultoo director Janardhan Chikkanna’s next to be produced by Hemanth M Rao

By Express News Service

Director and producer Hemanth M Rao is set to bankroll Gultoo filmmaker, Janardhan Chikkanna’s next project. It will be made under Hemanth’s Lost and Found Films Production House banner.

Talking about this new venture, Hemanth shares that he has known Janardhan Chikkanna since the latter made his debut, and the two were planning to collaborate on a project for a long time, and it has finally come through.

“Janardhan Chikkanna is one of the fantastic directors I have come across, and he proved it with his very first film, Gultoo. It was a brilliant contribution to Kannada cinema, and I felt it to be an achievement. Although I did not get to see any of his work after his first film, I was in touch with him, and when he shared details about this script, I decided to back it up,” says Hemanth.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be a murder mystery set in the 1990s. “I categorise Janardhan’s film as a moody thriller, and most of the shooting will take place in Chikmagalur, and the Madikeri belt,” says Hemanth. The makers, who are yet to zero in on the star cast, have finalised the technical team. “Music director Charan Raj and cameraman Advaitha Gurumurthy will be working on this project. An announcement about the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be made soon,” says Hemanth.

Hemanth, who has co-produced projects like Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu, Humble Politician Nograj, and Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja, is bankrolling the project with Janardhan Chikkanna in association with Prachura PP and Janaaa Pictures. “I, with my other investors, are planning to bankroll a couple more projects this year, and we are in the process of identifying some good scripts,” he says.

Meanwhile, Hemanth is waiting to resume shooting the second half of his upcoming directorial, Sapta Sagadaache Yello, and will begin shooting it once Rakshit Shetty is done with his physical transformation for the role.