STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Gultoo director Janardhan Chikkanna’s next to be produced by Hemanth M Rao

Meanwhile, Hemanth is waiting to resume shooting the second half of his upcoming directorial, Sapta Sagadaache Yello,

Published: 12th March 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hemanth M Rao. ( Photo | Twitter/@hemanthrao11)

Hemanth M Rao. ( Photo | Twitter/@hemanthrao11)

By Express News Service

Director and producer Hemanth M Rao is set to bankroll Gultoo filmmaker, Janardhan Chikkanna’s next project. It will be made under Hemanth’s Lost and Found Films Production House banner.

Talking about this new venture, Hemanth shares that he has known Janardhan Chikkanna since the latter made his debut, and the two were planning to collaborate on a project for a long time, and it has finally come through.

“Janardhan Chikkanna is one of the fantastic directors I have come across, and he proved it with his very first film, Gultoo. It was a brilliant contribution to Kannada cinema, and I felt it to be an achievement. Although I did not get to see any of his work after his first film, I was in touch with him, and when he shared details about this script, I decided to back it up,” says Hemanth. 

The yet-to-be-titled film will be a murder mystery set in the 1990s. “I categorise Janardhan’s film as a moody thriller, and most of the shooting will take place in Chikmagalur, and the Madikeri belt,” says Hemanth. The makers, who are yet to zero in on the star cast, have finalised the technical team. “Music director Charan Raj and cameraman Advaitha Gurumurthy will be working on this project. An announcement about the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be made soon,” says Hemanth. 

Hemanth, who has co-produced projects like Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu, Humble Politician Nograj, and Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja, is bankrolling the project with Janardhan Chikkanna in association with Prachura PP and Janaaa Pictures. “I, with my other investors, are planning to bankroll a couple more projects this year, and we are in the process of identifying some good scripts,” he says.

Meanwhile, Hemanth is waiting to resume shooting the second half of his upcoming directorial, Sapta Sagadaache Yello, and will begin shooting it once Rakshit Shetty is done with his physical transformation for the role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Movie Film Lost and Found Films Production House Hemanth M Rao Murder Mystery Star Cast
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp