Rashmika in talks for a special song in Animal

Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next Bollywood big film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Published: 14th March 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next Bollywood big film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Now, speculations suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to appear in a special song in this film. The speculations have added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

According to IANS, if the sources are to be believed, the special song will grab much attention for the actor who became popular up north with her role in Pushpa: The Rise. There has been no official confirmation as of now regarding the appearance.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu alongside Sharwanand. Apart from a couple of big-ticket movies in Bollywood including Mission Majnu, Rashmika will be seen in the Pushpa sequel Pushpa: The Rule.
 

