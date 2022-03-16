Singer Naveen Sajju’s debut film as hero titled Mansion House Mutthu

By Express News Service

Popular playback singer Naveen Sajju turns hero in director Kumaar’s third film. Kumaar, who is known for his critically acclaimed film, Chemistry of Kariyappa, has come with a revolutionary subject about nature, which has been titled Mansion House Mutthu.

Kumaar, who has wrapped up the shooting in a 45-day schedule, has shared the first still with CE. “I enjoy attempting different genres, and my next highlights the importance of nature, and how humans have misused it,” says the director.

The film also stars Girish Shivanna, Yashwanth Shetty, Anand of Silli Lalli-fame, PD Sathish, Samiksha, and Viswa Vijeeth among others.

Backed by Kesari Films Capture, Mansion House Mutthu has Naveen Sajju also doubling up as the music director. The film’s cinematography is handled by Naveen Kumar Challa, and the editing is done by Vennky UDV.

Kumaar’s next, Critical Keertanegalu, which is about IPL betting, and stars Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga, and Suchendra Prasad, is currently in the post-production phase, and is expected to hit screens this April, right in time for the IPL season.