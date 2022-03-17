‘I don’t think I will be able to watch James’: Ashwini Puneeth

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ashwini Puneeth has still not come to terms with the passing away of her husband, and popular actor Puneeth Rajkumar. However, Ashwini wants to continue the vision that Puneeth and she had for Kannada cinema through PRK Productions.

In her first-ever interview to the media post-Puneeth’s demise, Ashwini spoke to CE about Appu, PRK Productions, and the upcoming film, James. “From day one, we were always on the lookout for new and interesting content, fresh talents, and wanted to experiment with each project. Not every film that was brought out from our banner was successful, but we have managed to give our best. Since I have been involved with the production house right from its inception, I would want to take forward the vision we had planned together for PRK Productions,” says Ashwini.

James, which is set for a March 17 release coinciding with Puneeth’s birth anniversary, has been an emotional ride for Ashwini. Fans of Appu have been celebrating James like never before. “While it has been difficult to accept his loss, it has been very overwhelming to see the love Puneeth had gained through his works,” says Ashwini, adding, “It is not just here, but people abroad too have connected with Puneeth, and they are celebrating him in their own way, especially during these difficult times.”

Ashwini recalls that Puneeth would discuss his projects with her, and he had shared a little detail about James too. “He had mentioned about the action scenes in James, the making of the film and the technical aspects,” mentions Ashwini.

Being part of the Rajkumar family, Ashwini is aware that they will always be under the spotlight. There is never a private moment in their lives, and every single aspect is under the public eye. Are there times she wishes the private remained private? “Definitely, but It can’t be the case. I have been part of Puneeth’s journey for 21 years, and I know how it is. However, there is a section of people, who have respected privacy, especially the media, who know that the family is yet to come to terms with this loss. People understand. I’m just trying my best, and let me see how I will go about it.”

With the film hitting the screens on Thursday, will Ashwini be watching James in theatres? “I don’t think I will be able to watch the film. I just cannot,” she signs off.