Advika a new heroine in the block

Advika, who has acted in plays, a web series, and a short film, is making her feature film debut with the film Kirik Shankar. The film, directed by Ananth Raju, has Loose Mada Yogi in the lead role. Under the guidance of director BM Giriraj, she took her plunge into acting with theatre plays. She later acted in a web series called Rakhta Chandana.

Talking to CE, she says, “I was always interested in performance art like dance which drew me to theatre. The adrenaline rush of being on stage was something that I never got from anywhere else. I realised the stage is where I belong and that is why I decided to become an actor.”

Kirik Shankar’s audio was out recently, and the debutante is now looking forward to the film’s release, which is likely to happen in April. Advika says that the film has everything that is expected of a commercial entertainer. “There is drama, action, a good story, comedy as well -- you will find everything in this film,” she says. Kirik Shankar, produced by M N Kumar, has music scored by Veer Samarth and the film’s cinematography is by JJ Krishna. Ahead of the film’s release, Advika is looking forward to her debut music video, “My first single, titled House Party will be out on Thursday,” she says.