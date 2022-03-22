STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Working in the Kannada industry will help me elevate my film career’

...says Sambeet Acharya, a popular actor from Odisha, who made his debut with Mysuru

Published: 22nd March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Popular Odia actor Sambeet Acharya is happy to have made his mark in Sandalwood. The 25-film old-artiste played the lead hero in writer-filmmaker Vasudev Reddy’s film, Mysuru, which was released a couple of weeks ago. The f i lm also featured Jayashree, Kuri Prathap, and Ashok Hegde in the cast.

Sambeet Acharya

“It’s my relationship with director Vasudev Reddy, which brought me to Kannada cinema. I had done a documentary, and he offered me this feature film. Secondly, the film had an Odia-Kannada connect, which was another attraction,” says Sambeet, adding, “I often read and hear about Kannada films, especially for its unique content, and I thought working in such an industry will elevate my career.”

Meanwhile, Sambeet is steadily making inroads in other South industries as he is gearing up for the release of his first Telugu film, Vikram Reddy, which is expected to release in August.

The actor also revealed that he is in talks for a couple of projects in Kannada. “I’m looking to get more work in the south. I’ve been approached for interesting characters, and an announcement will be made as and when I sign on the dotted line,” he says.

