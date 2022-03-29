STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishore Bhargav: 'Stalker' is a content-driven film

Film will hit the theatres on March 31

Published: 29th March 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:06 PM

By Express News Service

A series of films are set to hit the screens as Ugadi is fast approaching. While a handful of films are getting ready to release on April 1, Stalker, directed by Kishore Bhargav, will release on March 31.

Touted to be a thriller, Stalker is written by Kishore Bhargav along with Somashekara NK and Bharath Pramod. The film features actor Ram in the lead and Suman Nagarkar of Beladingala Baala fame playing an Anti-Terrorist Squad officer.

Kishore worked with Ram Gopal Varma for six years, and he has directed a Hindi film Psycho, which was also dubbed in Telugu. Stalker will be his first film in Kannada. “I would like to call Stalker a content-driven film.

I am confident with the film. A one-and-a-half-hour long film, Stalker is a fast-paced thriller that will keep the audience guessing. It has some wonderful performances and great music scored by Skanka Kashyap,” the director says.

The film, backed by SML Production and Script Tease Films, has cinematography by Vinod J Raji. Stalker also stars newcomers like Aiswarya Nambiar, Uday Achar, Namrata Patil, Jiten Arora, and Bhavanishankar Desai.

