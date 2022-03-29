Music director Vinay Chandra marks his directorial debut with Sarojini Naidu biopic

By Express News Service

Vinay Chandra, the music director of Kannada films like Guru, Manjunatha BA, LLB, and Bodyguard, will now be marking his directorial debut with a biopic on Sarojini Naidu. Sharing the first look poster of the film, Vinay said that the biopic will tell an untold story about the Nightingale of India, and the film will touch on the personal side of Sarojini.

“Dhiraj Mishra is the writer of this film, and after an extensive research about the Nightingale of India, we have finally locked the subject,” says Vinay, adding, “The film will be made in Kannada and Hindi, and will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil.”

Backed by Honey Chowdary and Charan Suvarna, and co-produced by Hemanth Gowda, the film made under Visica Films banner has an interesting cast. “Well-known South Indian actor Shanthipriya will be playing the titular role. The actor who was once a popular personality in Tamil and Telugu films is making a comeback with this biopic. We have roped in Hiten Tejwani to play her husband Muthyala Govindarajulu Naidu, and Zarina Wahab in a pivotal character. Interestingly, the film will feature our own Sonal Monteiro playing the younger version of Sarojini,” says Vinay.

Vinay Chandra shares that it was the Gandhi biopic that inspired him to make this film. “To start with Honey Chowdary and Charan Suvarna were in talks with Dhiraj Mishra to come up with a biopic, and later I came into the picture, and everything fell in place. We took six months to finalise the story, and today, we are finally on track,” he says.

Vinay Chandra will be doubling up as the music director of the film, which has Anil Kumar K as the cinematographer. The team plans to kickstart shooting in the first week of June in locations like Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. “We will also be shooting in parts of Coorg, and Bengaluru,” he says.