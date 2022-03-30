STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aagust 15 to be a period horror 3D film

Father-son duo Srikanth HR and Kishan will be taking care of direction and stereography, respectively; film produced by Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant, Prashanth Sambargi 

Published: 30th March 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prashanth Sambargi, Kishan and Srikanth HR

Prashanth Sambargi, Kishan and Srikanth HR

By Express News Service

Father-son duo Srikanth HR and Kishan are teaming up for a period horror 3D film. Titled Aagust 15, Srikanth, who had last directed Teenage, is making a comeback after a hiatus. His son, Kishan, the youngest director of Care of Footpath fame is on board as a stereographer.

Interestingly, the 3D film is produced by Bigg Boss contestant, Prashanth Sambargi under his VR3D India banner. The latter, who has been partly investing in films and distribution has now turned into a full-fledged producer. The details of this 3D film and its star cast are kept under wraps.

However, we have learnt that Aagust 15 is made in 12 Indian languages, and also will be dubbed and released in Mandarin Chinese. The makers have filmed crucial portions of the film in the interior parts of Karnataka. They are now in the final leg of shooting in Bengaluru. The team is coming up with sets to recreate the 1947 era and the current period, where they will shoot the climax portions.  

