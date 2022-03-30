Diganth to headline rom-com titled 'Anthu Inthu'

By Express News Service

Diganth’s next film has been titled Anthu Inthu. Notably, the romcom will be jointly produced by two women. B Jayashree Raj and author-writer Brinda Muralidhar under their banners JM Productions and 1CanMedia Creations, respectively. Apart from producing the film, Brinda will also be directing it.

Jayashree is a renowned name on the small screen. She has been a part of the industry for 24 years and has produced serials for 7 years. Anthu Inthu will be her maiden feature film. “Brinda is a Kannadiga from Mysuru, and she has settled now in Canada. She has earlier directed a successful and acclaimed English film, Knot Not. Anthu Inthu will be her first Kannada film,” says Jayashree.

Anthu Inthu is said to revolve around a boy born in India and brought up in Canada. The emotions his family goes through form the crux of the film. “We are calling this film an international family drama because it showcases the cross-culture in India and Canada,” shares Jayashree.

Eighty per cent of the shooting will take place in Canada, and the remaining portions will be completed in India.

The makers have roped in senior actors Girija Lokesh and Ravi Shankar Gowda to play prominent roles. The team are in the process of finalising the rest. “We are particularly looking for a Canada-born-Indian-girl to play the heroine. Since most of the film happens in Canada, we are also contemplating having technicians based there.

We are in the process and will be finalising them as early as possible. “We are two passionate women with a vision to bring beautiful stories to Karnataka’s big screens,” says Jayashree, who plans to begin shooting in the by end of August.

Diganth meanwhile is waiting for the release of Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. He is currently shooting for debutant director Anand Mishra’s paranormal thriller, tentatively titled Trin Trin.