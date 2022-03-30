STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth to headline rom-com titled 'Anthu Inthu'

The film brings on board Brinda Muralidhar, an Indian currently based in Canada for a heartwarming romantic international family-drama produced by Jayashree Raj
 

Published: 30th March 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Diganth

Diganth

By Express News Service

Diganth’s next film has been titled Anthu Inthu. Notably, the romcom will be jointly produced by two women. B Jayashree Raj and author-writer Brinda Muralidhar under their banners JM Productions and 1CanMedia Creations, respectively. Apart from producing the film, Brinda will also be directing it.

Jayashree is a renowned name on the small screen. She has been a part of the industry for 24 years and has produced serials for 7 years. Anthu Inthu will be her maiden feature film. “Brinda is a Kannadiga from Mysuru, and she has settled now in Canada. She has earlier directed a successful and acclaimed English film, Knot Not. Anthu Inthu will be her first Kannada film,” says Jayashree.

Anthu Inthu is said to revolve around a boy born in India and brought up in Canada. The emotions his family goes through form the crux of the film. “We are calling this film an international family drama because it showcases the cross-culture in India and Canada,” shares Jayashree.

Eighty per cent of the shooting will take place in Canada, and the remaining portions will be completed in India.

The makers have roped in senior actors Girija Lokesh and Ravi Shankar Gowda to play prominent roles. The team are in the process of finalising the rest. “We are particularly looking for a Canada-born-Indian-girl to play the heroine. Since most of the film happens in Canada, we are also contemplating having technicians based there.

We are in the process and will be finalising them as early as possible. “We are two passionate women with a vision to bring beautiful stories to Karnataka’s big screens,” says Jayashree, who plans to begin shooting in the by end of August.

Diganth meanwhile is waiting for the release of Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. He is currently shooting for debutant director Anand Mishra’s paranormal thriller, tentatively titled Trin Trin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diganth Anthu Inthu Romcom JM Productions
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp