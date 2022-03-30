STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Varun Tej’s 'Ghani' to release in Kannada

Varun Tej’s upcoming boxing drama Ghani is hitting the screens on April 8.

Published: 30th March 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Varun Tej’s upcoming boxing drama Ghani is hitting the screens on April 8. Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the film has Varun in the titular role of that of a professional boxer. The film marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s eldest brother and Allu Aravind’s son Venkatesh (Bobby) and Siddhu Muddha as the producers.

“We finalised the script four years ago. There were hardly any sports films being made in Telugu. Ghani tells the story of a professional boxer, who has to overcome professional and personal hurdles to become a champion boxer. The turmoil Varun’s character goes through in the process stands out,” says Bobby. 

The debutant producer is confident that Ghani will become a successful project. “Our film is arriving in theatres two weeks after RRR. We believe that all the movie buffs would have watched RRR by now and are waiting for a new release. The story of Ghani portrays universal emotions, including mother-son conflict, rise and fall of a boxer and his struggle to attain success,” he adds. 

Varun underwent physical transformation. Siddhu says, “Varun has put his heart and soul for the film. He showed no signs of inhibitions over the last four years and travelled with the character. He went to the US and trained under the 2008 Summer Olympics bronze medalist Tony Jeffries. We also roped in Neeraj Goyat, the WBC Asia Honorary Boxer 2017 as his personal trainer and Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall to choreograph the action sequences. It also has Upendra and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles.

“Upendra, too, plays a substantial role. Their characters are connected to the story in a strong manner. Keeping in view Upendra’s popularity, we are planning to dub Ghani in Kannada and release it with the Telugu version,” says Siddhu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Tej Ghani Boxing RRR Upendra
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp