Dinesh Baboo’s 50th directorial, Kasturi Mahal release date announced

Dinesh Baboo’s 50th directorial, Kasturi Mahal, gets a release date.

Published: 31st March 2022

By Express News Service

Dinesh Baboo’s 50th directorial, Kasturi Mahal, gets a release date. The paranormal thriller stars Shanvi Srivastava and popular teleserial artist Skanda Ashok in the lead roles, and is set to hit theatres on May 13. 

Certified ‘A’, the film marks a milestone project for Dinesh Baboo, who is known for his works like Amruthavarshini and Suprabhatha. Extensively shot at Kottigehara near Chikmagalur, Kasturi Mahal also stars Sruthi Prakash, Vatsala Mohan, Rangayana Raghu, and Ninasam Ashwath in pivotal roles.

Based on a true incident, Kasturi Mahal is inspired from the director’s personal experience. With music by Gumineni Vijay, Kasturi Mahal will have cinematography by PKH Dass.

